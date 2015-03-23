BRIEF-Zhonghong signs strategic agreement with China Minsheng Financial
* Says it signs strategic framework agreement with China Minsheng Financial Holding Corp Ltd on areas inlcuding overseas merger & acquistion, financing and investment projects
March 23 Pragma Inkaso Sa
* FY 2014 net revenue 37.7 million zlotys ($10 million) versus 32.8 million zlotys year ago
* FY 2014 net profit 2.4 million zlotys versus 3.5 million zlotys year ago
* FY 2014 operating profit 12.6 million zlotys versus 12.3 million zlotys year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1EJIvYv Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7553 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
