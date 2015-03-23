BRIEF-Feitian Technologies to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11
May 5 Feitian Technologies Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/rqyxiG Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
March 23 Vtion Wireless Technology AG :
* Sells 100 pct of equity stake of its subsidiary Vtion Anzhou
* Disposal price for Vtion Anzhuo is ascertained at 6 million renminbi (about 0.9 million euros, $1.0 million)
* Anticipates operating loss in Vtion Anzhuo to be continued in next few years
* Took decision to sell whole equity stake of Vtion Anzhuo to Vtion Anzhuo management team via a management buyout Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9151 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 5 Feitian Technologies Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/rqyxiG Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 5 Shenzhen Emperor Technology Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/VeWrJ9 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)