March 23 Vtion Wireless Technology AG :

* Sells 100 pct of equity stake of its subsidiary Vtion Anzhou

* Disposal price for Vtion Anzhuo is ascertained at 6 million renminbi (about 0.9 million euros, $1.0 million)

* Anticipates operating loss in Vtion Anzhuo to be continued in next few years

* Took decision to sell whole equity stake of Vtion Anzhuo to Vtion Anzhuo management team via a management buyout