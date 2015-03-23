BRIEF-Zhonghong signs strategic agreement with China Minsheng Financial
* Says it signs strategic framework agreement with China Minsheng Financial Holding Corp Ltd on areas inlcuding overseas merger & acquistion, financing and investment projects
March 23 Rank Progress SA :
* FY 2014 revenue 63.7 million zlotys ($16.95 million) versus 44 million zlotys a year ago
* FY 2014 net loss 60 million zlotys versus a loss of 11 million zlotys year on year
* FY 2014 operating loss 22.4 million zlotys versus a profit of 13.4 million zlotys last year Source text: bit.ly/1CKxCGF Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7583 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
