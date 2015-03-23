BRIEF-Generation responsible entity unanimously recommends Northwest's increased cash offer of $2.30 per unit
* Generation responsible entity unanimously recommends Northwest's unconditional and final cash offer of a $2.30 per generation unit
March 23 Vetoquinol SA :
* Reports FY net income of 25.5 million euros, up 9.3 percent
* Will submit a draft dividend amounting to 0.39 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* APN Funds Management, responsible entity of Generation Healthcare REIT, reached agreement with NWH Australia Asset Co