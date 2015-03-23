BRIEF-Feitian Technologies to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11
May 5 Feitian Technologies Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/rqyxiG Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
March 23 Evolis SA :
* Reports FY net income of 7.4 million euros ($8.08 million) versus 6.1 million euros year ago
* Sees growth of 15 percent in 2015
* To propose a dividend of 0.71 euro per share
* Sees 2015 operating profit in line with previous years Source text: bit.ly/1Ci0Zj8 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9163 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 5 Shenzhen Emperor Technology Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/VeWrJ9 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)