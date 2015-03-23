BRIEF-TZ Ltd expanded loan facility
Entered into a second debenture deed with First Samuel Limited that provides company with a loan facility of up to $2 million
March 23 Sensys Traffic AB
Torbjorn Sandberg new CEO
May 5 Beijing Supermap Software Co Ltd : Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11