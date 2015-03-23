March 23 Anoto Group AB :

* Says successfully completes private placement of about 34 million Swedish crowns ($3.94 million)

* Private placement has allowed Anoto to place 79,625,292 new shares with Scandinavian qualified investors at price 0.427 crown per share via book building procedure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6302 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)