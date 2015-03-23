BRIEF-Feitian Technologies to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11
May 5 Feitian Technologies Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/rqyxiG Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
March 23 Endor AG :
* Out of court settlement in dispute with ARDISTEL S.L.
* Will pay a total of 600,000 euros ($655,980) to ARDISTEL over the next 36 months
* Annual results 2014 will be impacted by 230,000 euros of increased litigation provision
* Endor still expects balanced result for FY 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9147 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 5 Shenzhen Emperor Technology Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/VeWrJ9 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)