BRIEF-Generation responsible entity unanimously recommends Northwest's increased cash offer of $2.30 per unit
* Generation responsible entity unanimously recommends Northwest's unconditional and final cash offer of a $2.30 per generation unit
March 23 Milestone Medical Inc :
* Received signed distribution agreement for its epidural instrument with Trimed Sp. z o.o
* Granted to Trimed exclusive rights for 3 years to distribute CompuFloTM epidural instrument in Poland, with rights to renewal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Generation responsible entity unanimously recommends Northwest's unconditional and final cash offer of a $2.30 per generation unit
* APN Funds Management, responsible entity of Generation Healthcare REIT, reached agreement with NWH Australia Asset Co