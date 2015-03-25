BRIEF-PCS Machine Group posts Q1 net profit 150.6 million baht
* Q1 net profit 150.6 million baht versus 129.6 million baht Source (http://bit.ly/2poWKik) Further company coverage:
March 25 Kuka
* CEO says expects Voith, Loh to nominate representatives for supervisory board
* CEO, when asked whether Voith will assume supervisory board chairmanship, says a shareholder with 25 percent would likely want to do so
* Commenting on recurring speculation that Siemens may seek a takeover, CEO says is happy to have two stable major shareholders
* CEO says 2020 targets do not include acquisitions
* CEO says always considering smaller acquisitions, but no news right now
* CFO says EBIT margin will widen again in 2016, partly due to lower writedowns Further company coverage:
* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)