BRIEF-Anhui Huangshan Capsule to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 15
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1.3 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 12, for FY 2016
March 31 Axon Holdings SA :
* FY 2014 turnover at 145.6 million euros ($156.4 million) versus 154.2 million euros year ago
* FY 2014 EBITDA loss at 7.2 million euros versus 7.6 million euros year ago
* FY 2014 net loss at 74.7 million euros versus 56.9 million euros year ago
* Net cash on Dec. 31, 2014 at 7.8 million euros versus 11 million euros year ago
* Says it receives patent (ZL 2012 1 0021751.2) for clarithromycin enteric-coated preparations and related manufacturing method