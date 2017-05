BRIEF-Value FIZ announces tender offer for Sanwil Holding shares at 0.74 zloty/shr

* VALUE FIZ SUBFUNDUSZ 1 (VALUE FIZ) ANNOUNCED A TENDER OFFER FOR 5,681,029 OF SANWIL HOLDING SHARES REPRESENTING 34.01 PERCENT STAKE AT THE PRICE OF 0.74 ZLOTY PER SHARE, AN INTERMEDIARY IN THE TENDER, Q SECURITIES SA, SAID ON MONDAY