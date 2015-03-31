BRIEF-Anhui Huangshan Capsule to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 15
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1.3 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 12, for FY 2016
March 31 Lavipharm SA :
* FY 2014 turnover at 30.3 million euros ($32.52 million) versus 30.1 million euros year ago
* FY 2014 EBITDA loss at 8.7 million euros versus 1.9 million euros year ago
* FY 2014 net loss at 28.8 million euros versus 11.3 million euros year ago
* Net cash on Dec. 31, 2014 at 2.4 million euros versus 4.2 million euros year ago
* Says it receives patent (ZL 2012 1 0021751.2) for clarithromycin enteric-coated preparations and related manufacturing method