BRIEF-Ibraco Bhd enteres into sale and purchase agreements
* entered into separate sale and purchase agreements pertaining to related party transactions with ng kee tiong
March 31 Babis Vovos International Technical SA :
* FY 2014 leasing revenue at 3.7 million euros ($4 million) versus 5.1 million euros year ago
* FY 2014 net loss at 26.7 million euros versus 84.9 million euros year ago
* FY 2014 EBITDA loss at 10.8 million euros versus 42.4 million euros year ago
* Net cash on Dec. 31, 2014 at 0.81 million euros versus 0.72 million euros year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1OVsdS2
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9319 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* entered into separate sale and purchase agreements pertaining to related party transactions with ng kee tiong
* Western Digital is Toshiba's partner but not a favoured bidder