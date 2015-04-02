BRIEF-Vita Group update on trading and commercial discussions with Telstra
* Expects to deliver a record ebitda result in FY17 within an estimated range of $63m-$66m
April 2 Kriton Artos SA :
* Proposes merger with Anaptyxi Akiniton Kritis EPE, by absorption of the latter
* Says merger to be discussed in general meeting of April 29, 2015
Source text: bit.ly/1NKxdHN
HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., May 10 Sears Holdings Corp Chief Executive Officer Edward Lampert blasted the media on Wednesday for "unfairly singling out" the company over the past decade and blamed "irresponsible" coverage for the retailer's woes.