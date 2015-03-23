BRIEF-Cosmos Group to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 15
May 5 Cosmos Group Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 15 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/NjvhLw Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
March 23 Global Asset Management Ltd
* Reminded that co has received a pre-approval letter from a large institutional funder for funding assistance of up to R600 million
* Funding assistance to assist co in achieving its capital requirements needed to finance its longer term ambitions in alternative energy sector
* Company is also proceeding with its claw back offer in 2015 once certain conditions precedent have been met.
* Shareholders are advised to continue to exercise caution when dealing in securities of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 5 Cosmos Group Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 15 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/NjvhLw Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it signs strategic framework agreement with China Minsheng Financial Holding Corp Ltd on areas inlcuding overseas merger & acquistion, financing and investment projects