BRIEF-Wuliangye Yibin to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 12
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 9 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 11, for FY 2016
March 23 Vanet Gida Sanayi Ic ve Dis Ticaret AS :
* Chairman and board member Aykut Cepni resigns from both duties
May 4 Warren Buffett said he has sold about one-third of Berkshire Hathaway Inc's big stake in IBM Corp, CNBC reported on Thursday, reducing a bet by the famed investor that surprised many and which so far has yet to prove successful.