BRIEF-Zhonghong signs strategic agreement with China Minsheng Financial
* Says it signs strategic framework agreement with China Minsheng Financial Holding Corp Ltd on areas inlcuding overseas merger & acquistion, financing and investment projects
March 23 Skyline Investment SA :
* Fiscal year 2014 revenue 5.9 million zlotys ($1.6 million) versus 3.6 million zlotys year on year
* FY 2014 net loss 7.7 million zlotys versus a loss of 2.0 million zlotys year ago Source text: bit.ly/1BnC88B
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7625 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
