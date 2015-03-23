BRIEF-Feitian Technologies to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11
May 5 Feitian Technologies Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/rqyxiG Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
March 23 Atende SA
* FY 2014 revenue 207.3 million zlotys ($55.2 million) versus 223 million zlotys a year ago
* FY 2014 operating profit 13.7 million zlotys versus 15.6 million zlotys a year ago
* FY 2014 net profit 8.3 million zlotys versus 11.3 million zlotys a year ago Source text: bit.ly/1xdhooB Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7557 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 5 Shenzhen Emperor Technology Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/VeWrJ9 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)