BRIEF-Zhonghong signs strategic agreement with China Minsheng Financial
* Says it signs strategic framework agreement with China Minsheng Financial Holding Corp Ltd on areas inlcuding overseas merger & acquistion, financing and investment projects
March 23 Gant Development SA W Upadlosci Likwidacyjnej :
* Fiscal year 2014 revenue 579,000 zlotys ($154,059) versus 3.2 million zlotys a year ago
* FY 2014 net loss 280.4 million zlotys versus loss 80.1 million zlotys year on year
* FY 2014 operating loss 4.3 million zlotys versus loss of 2 million zlotys a year ago Source text: bit.ly/1C4PTwy
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7583 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 5 Hubei Fuxing Science and Technology Co Ltd :