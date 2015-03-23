BRIEF-Generation responsible entity unanimously recommends Northwest's increased cash offer of $2.30 per unit
* Generation responsible entity unanimously recommends Northwest's unconditional and final cash offer of a $2.30 per generation unit
March 23 Mabion SA :
* Fiscal year 2014 revenue 830,000 zlotys ($220,616) versus 6,000 zlotys year on year
* FY 2014 net loss 4.5 million zlotys versus loss of 3.9 million zlotys a year ago Source text: bit.ly/1bolXD3
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7622 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* APN Funds Management, responsible entity of Generation Healthcare REIT, reached agreement with NWH Australia Asset Co