BRIEF-Zhonghong signs strategic agreement with China Minsheng Financial
* Says it signs strategic framework agreement with China Minsheng Financial Holding Corp Ltd on areas inlcuding overseas merger & acquistion, financing and investment projects
March 23 Alta SA :
* FY 2014 revenue 4.3 million zlotys ($1.2 million) versus 3.8 million zlotys a year ago
* FY 2014 net profit 8.9 million zlotys versus 607,000 zlotys year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1C53xjk
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7546 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it signs strategic framework agreement with China Minsheng Financial Holding Corp Ltd on areas inlcuding overseas merger & acquistion, financing and investment projects
May 5 Hubei Fuxing Science and Technology Co Ltd :