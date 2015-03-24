BRIEF-Coach CEO- Approximately 60 pct of Kate Spade's consumers are millennial
* CEO on conf call- marketing and design, merchandising teams to remain independent for Kate and Coach, corporate functions to be shared
March 24 Charles Voegele Holding AG :
* Gross sales declined by 4.5 pct in FY 2014 to 1,076 million Swiss francs ($1.11 billion) (2013: 1,127 million francs)
* FY 2014 consolidated loss was reduced further to 11 million francs (2013: 30 million francs)
* FY 2014 EBIT of 2 million francs (2013: 20 million francs)
* FY 2014 operating earnings at EBITDA level came to 41 million francs (2013: 30 million francs)
* Sees FY 2015 positive operating earnings at EBITDA level Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9669 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CEO on conf call- marketing and design, merchandising teams to remain independent for Kate and Coach, corporate functions to be shared
* ITS EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS (EGM) RESOLVES TO ALLOW TO FINANCE THE DIRECT AND INDIRECT (INCLUDING BY ITS UNIT) 8.3 MILLION OF SHARE BUY BACK