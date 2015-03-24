March 24 Charles Voegele Holding AG :

* Gross sales declined by 4.5 pct in FY 2014 to 1,076 million Swiss francs ($1.11 billion) (2013: 1,127 million francs)

* FY 2014 consolidated loss was reduced further to 11 million francs (2013: 30 million francs)

* FY 2014 EBIT of 2 million francs (2013: 20 million francs)

* FY 2014 operating earnings at EBITDA level came to 41 million francs (2013: 30 million francs)

* Sees FY 2015 positive operating earnings at EBITDA level