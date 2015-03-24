BRIEF-Coach CEO- Approximately 60 pct of Kate Spade's consumers are millennial
* CEO on conf call- marketing and design, merchandising teams to remain independent for Kate and Coach, corporate functions to be shared
March 24 Game Digital Plc :
* Interim results - 26 weeks ended 24 January 2015
* Adjusted EBTIDA declined to 43.0 million pounds(H1 2014: 51.3 million pounds)
* Maiden interim ordinary dividend of 7.35 pence per share announced
* Special dividend of 25 million pounds announced, equivalent to 14.7 pence per share
* Expect activity in UK to pick up in coming weeks, driven by promotional campaigns around easter and launch of a number of key titles. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
* ITS EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS (EGM) RESOLVES TO ALLOW TO FINANCE THE DIRECT AND INDIRECT (INCLUDING BY ITS UNIT) 8.3 MILLION OF SHARE BUY BACK