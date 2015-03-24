March 24 Game Digital Plc :

* Interim results - 26 weeks ended 24 January 2015

* Adjusted EBTIDA declined to 43.0 million pounds(H1 2014: 51.3 million pounds)

* Maiden interim ordinary dividend of 7.35 pence per share announced

* Special dividend of 25 million pounds announced, equivalent to 14.7 pence per share

* Expect activity in UK to pick up in coming weeks, driven by promotional campaigns around easter and launch of a number of key titles.