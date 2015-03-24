BRIEF-Zoetis gets grant from Bill & Melinda Gates foundation to develop sustainable livestock production in sub-Saharan Africa
* Will receive $14.4 million grant from Bill & Melinda Gates foundation over next 3 years
March 24 Arcoma AB :
* Says renews marketing approval for X-ray system Intuition in China
* Says approval is valid for 5 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Will receive $14.4 million grant from Bill & Melinda Gates foundation over next 3 years
* Shares rise nearly 3 percent (Updates shares, adds fresh comment)