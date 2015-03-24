BRIEF-Coach CEO- Approximately 60 pct of Kate Spade's consumers are millennial
* CEO on conf call- marketing and design, merchandising teams to remain independent for Kate and Coach, corporate functions to be shared
March 24 Belorechenskoye SKHOAO :
* Decides to pay FY 2014 dividend of 97.2 roubles per share with a record date on April 3 Source text: bit.ly/1CkOZ0m Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CEO on conf call- marketing and design, merchandising teams to remain independent for Kate and Coach, corporate functions to be shared
* ITS EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS (EGM) RESOLVES TO ALLOW TO FINANCE THE DIRECT AND INDIRECT (INCLUDING BY ITS UNIT) 8.3 MILLION OF SHARE BUY BACK