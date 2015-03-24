March 24 TagMaster AB :

* Proposes rights issue of about 21.5 million Swedish crowns ($2.52 million) and private placement of maximum 8.5 million crowns directed towards LMK Ventures AB

* Says subscription price in each of the offerings is 0.50 crown per share ($1 = 8.5245 Swedish crowns)