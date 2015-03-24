BRIEF-AT & S swings to loss of 22.9 million euros in FY 2016/17
* OUTLOOK 2017/18: STRONGER REVENUE GROWTH THAN IN 2016/17, PROFITABILITY STILL INFLUENCED BY START-UP EFFECTS AND MARKET DEVELOPMENTS
March 24 TagMaster AB :
* Proposes rights issue of about 21.5 million Swedish crowns ($2.52 million) and private placement of maximum 8.5 million crowns directed towards LMK Ventures AB
* Says subscription price in each of the offerings is 0.50 crown per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5245 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Comtech awarded $4.2 million contract to provide Blue Force Tracking Aviation Terminals