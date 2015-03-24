March 24 Topsil Semiconductor Materials A/S :

* Q4 revenue 67.8 million Danish crowns ($9.97 million) versus 74.7 million crowns year ago

* Q4 EBITDA 3.8 million crowns versus 2.1 million crowns year ago

* Proposes 2014 dividend of 0.25 crowns per share

* In 2015, expects revenue growth of around 0-5 pct and an EBITDA of 10 million - 20 million crowns