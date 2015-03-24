March 24 Silkeborg IF Invest A/S :

* FY revenue 59.4 million Danish crowns ($8.75 million) versus 65.4 million crowns year ago

* FY EBIT 9.3 million crowns versus 15.5 million crowns year ago

* Sees 2015 result before value adjustments and tax to be of between 0-4 million crowns, based on revenue of about 60 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7911 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)