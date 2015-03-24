BRIEF-Parmalat Q1 net revenue up at EUR 1.56 billion
* Q1 NET REVENUE EUR 1.56 BILLION, OR EUR 158.7 MILLION MORE (+11.3%) THAN IN THE FIRST THREE MONTHS OF 2016
March 24 Gooderson Leisure Corp Ltd
* Initial conditions precedent to agreement for sale of SanRock Resort with Dataforce Trading 10 Housing Consortium have lapsed
* Addendum has now been entered into with purchaser stating that, on or before 30 April, purchaser obtains capital to finance purchase price Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 NET REVENUE EUR 1.56 BILLION, OR EUR 158.7 MILLION MORE (+11.3%) THAN IN THE FIRST THREE MONTHS OF 2016
May 8 KORPORACJA INWESTYCYJNA POLSKIEJ FARMACJI SP. Z O. O. (KIPF)