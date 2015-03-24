BRIEF-Comtech says unit awarded $4.2 mln contract to provide Blue Force Tracking Aviation Terminals
* Comtech awarded $4.2 million contract to provide Blue Force Tracking Aviation Terminals
March 24 Fingerprint Cards
* Says receives touch fingerprint sensor order of 90 msek
* Deliveries are planned for Q2 2015 and the sensors will be used by smartphone manufacturers in China.
* The order value of 90 MSEK is included in the communicated revenue guidance of +1 000 MSEK for 2015 Link to press release: here Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)
* Inpixon announces purchase order from leading health insurer