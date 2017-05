March 24 Rusgrain Holding OJSC :

* Dismisses Ivan Tyryshkin from president post and appoints Aleksey Verkhoturov as new president as of March 24

* Dismisses Aleksey Verkhoturov from post of chairman and appoints Ivan Tyryshkin as new chairman

