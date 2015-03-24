March 24 Industrivarden Ab

* Industrivarden says Anders Nyrén is proposed as new chairman of board.

* Sverker Martin-Löf has declined re-election.

* The recruitment of a new President and CEO in Industrivärden is expected to be completed during the third quarter 2015. For the interim period until the new President takes office, the Board of Directors of Industrivärden has appointed Bengt Kjell (b.1954) as acting CEO.

