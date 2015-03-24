BRIEF-Hastings Investco to place 35 million shares in Hasting - bookrunner
* Bookrunner says proposed placing of shares in hastings group holdings plc
March 24 Brioschi Sviluppo Immobiliare SpA :
* Reports full year 2014 net loss of 5.1 million euros ($5.56 million) versus loss of 20.7 million euros a year ago
* Full year 2014 EBIT is positive at 8.9 million euros versus negative EBIT of 0.7 million euros a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9166 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Shares rise nearly 3 percent (Updates shares, adds fresh comment)