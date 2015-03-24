March 24 Brioschi Sviluppo Immobiliare SpA :

* Reports full year 2014 net loss of 5.1 million euros ($5.56 million) versus loss of 20.7 million euros a year ago

* Full year 2014 EBIT is positive at 8.9 million euros versus negative EBIT of 0.7 million euros a year ago