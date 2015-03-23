BRIEF-Goconnect updates on SSI loan agreement
Reached agreement with liquidator sino strategic international in liquidation (SSI) to settle their dispute regarding SSI loan agreement
March 23 Esker SA :
Announces it has been chosen by Kern Pharma to automate the processing of its 75,000 annual customer orders
May 4 Warren Buffett said he has sold about one-third of Berkshire Hathaway Inc's big stake in IBM Corp, CNBC reported on Thursday, reducing a bet by the famed investor that surprised many and which so far has yet to prove successful.