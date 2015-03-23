BRIEF-Feitian Technologies to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11
May 5 Feitian Technologies Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/rqyxiG Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
March 23 Your Family Entertainment AG :
* Management Board and Supervisory Board will propose to the Annual General Meeting conversion to registered shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 5 Shenzhen Emperor Technology Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/VeWrJ9 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)