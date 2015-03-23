BRIEF-Zhonghong signs strategic agreement with China Minsheng Financial
* Says it signs strategic framework agreement with China Minsheng Financial Holding Corp Ltd on areas inlcuding overseas merger & acquistion, financing and investment projects
March 23 Invista SA :
* FY 2014 revenue 549,809 zlotys ($146,260) versus 40,878 zlotys a year ago
* FY 2014 net profit 7.7 million zlotys versus loss of 86,702 zlotys year ago Source text: bit.ly/1FRFA1s Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7592 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it signs strategic framework agreement with China Minsheng Financial Holding Corp Ltd on areas inlcuding overseas merger & acquistion, financing and investment projects
May 5 Hubei Fuxing Science and Technology Co Ltd :