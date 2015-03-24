BRIEF-Coach CEO- Approximately 60 pct of Kate Spade's consumers are millennial
* CEO on conf call- marketing and design, merchandising teams to remain independent for Kate and Coach, corporate functions to be shared
March 24 Loeb Holding AG :
* Says FY 2014 EBIT increased by 0.6 million Swiss francs to 5.6 million francs ($5.79 million) versus 5 million francs previous year
* FY net sales up by 2.3 pct to 102.5 million francs versus 100.2 million francs previous year
* Says FY 2014 EBITDA of 13.8 million francs
* FY group profit 8.1 million francs versus 5.2 million francs previous year Source text - bit.ly/1Oun6rQ Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9664 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CEO on conf call- marketing and design, merchandising teams to remain independent for Kate and Coach, corporate functions to be shared
* ITS EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS (EGM) RESOLVES TO ALLOW TO FINANCE THE DIRECT AND INDIRECT (INCLUDING BY ITS UNIT) 8.3 MILLION OF SHARE BUY BACK