March 24 Emmi AG :

* Net sales of 3,404 million Swiss francs ($3.52 billion) in 2014, which corresponds to an increase of 3.2 pct (organic 3.0 pct) and is in line with target of 3 pct to 4 pct

* FY EBIT of 136.2 million francs (2013: 168.5 million francs), net profit of 78.9 million francs and a net profit margin of 2.3 pct, 2014 result is slightly above targets of August 2014, which in part reflects a very good Q4

* Currency effects will have a negative impact on Emmi's performance in 2015

* Currency effects will have a negative impact on Emmi's performance in 2015

* Expects a markedly negative currency translation effect and an additional organic decline in sales. Emmi also expects a decline in income for FY 2015