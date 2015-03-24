BRIEF-Aier Eye requests authorization to launch takeover bid for Clinica Baviera
* AIER EYE REQUESTS AUTHORIZATION TO LAUNCH TAKEOVER BID FOR CLINICA BAVIERA SA AT 10.35 EUROS PER SHARE Source text for Eikon:
March 24 Vexim SA :
* FY net loss of 6.2 million euros ($6.77 million) versus loss of 6.9 million euros year ago
* Expects to reach profitability during course of 2015
($1 = 0.9154 euros)
* Invictus MD announces $20,000,000 bought deal private placement of units