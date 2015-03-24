BRIEF-Coach CEO- Approximately 60 pct of Kate Spade's consumers are millennial
* CEO on conf call- marketing and design, merchandising teams to remain independent for Kate and Coach, corporate functions to be shared
March 24 Game Digital Plc :
* Announces CFO's intention to step down
* Benedict Smith has informed board of his intention to step down from his role as group chief financial officer later this year
* Benedict will remain on board and with Game until July
* Search for a new group chief financial officer has been initiated, including appointment of Korn Ferry to manage process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CEO on conf call- marketing and design, merchandising teams to remain independent for Kate and Coach, corporate functions to be shared
* ITS EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS (EGM) RESOLVES TO ALLOW TO FINANCE THE DIRECT AND INDIRECT (INCLUDING BY ITS UNIT) 8.3 MILLION OF SHARE BUY BACK