Fitch: Omani Banks Overcome Liquidity Crunch; Profitability Down

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Omani Banks - Results Dashboard https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/897842 DUBAI, May 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says Omani banks have overcome a liquidity crunch but an increase in funding costs and impairment charges has lowered performance ratios. Funding costs continued to rise in 2016, putting pressure on most banks' operating profitability metrics. The main causes are Omani banks' reliance on corporat