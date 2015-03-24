March 24 Kingfisher Plc :
* Notes suspension of shares of MR Bricolage on French Stock
Exchange
* Working with board, major shareholders of MR Bricolage in
relation to outstanding condition surrounding potential
acquisition of MR Bricolage
* Tabur Family, another major shareholder and signatory to
agreement, has confirmed that they remain committed to
transaction
* Both majority of board of MR Bricolage and ANPF, a major
shareholder of MR Bricolage, have reservations in relation to
deal but has yet to receive clarification of their positions
* Implications for transaction are currently uncertain
