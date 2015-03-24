March 24 Constantin Medien AG :

* FY 2014 net result increases by 10.3 million euros to 3.9 million euros ($4 million)

* FY group sales rose by 6.4 percent to 487.8 million euros(2013: 458.3 million euros)

* FY 2014 EBIT nearly tripled to 21.4 million euros

* Is currently predicting group sales to range between 450 million euros and 490 million euros in 2015 financial year

* Earnings attributable to shareholders are expected to range between eur 0 million euros and 2 million euros in 2015