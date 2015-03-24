BRIEF-21st Century Fox names Melody Hildebrandt as Global Chief Information Security Officer
* 21St Century Fox names Melody Hildebrandt global chief information security officer
March 24 CompuGroup Medical AG :
* Yesterday concluded a transaction to acquire 100 pct of Compufit Bvba (Compufit)
* Purchase price, which shall remain confidential as stipulated in agreement between two contractual parties, was paid in cash
* ISSUE OF A CONVERTIBLE BOND 2017/2020 OVER EUR 3 MILLION