BRIEF-AT & S swings to loss of 22.9 million euros in FY 2016/17
* OUTLOOK 2017/18: STRONGER REVENUE GROWTH THAN IN 2016/17, PROFITABILITY STILL INFLUENCED BY START-UP EFFECTS AND MARKET DEVELOPMENTS
March 24 Innofactor Plc :
* At organizing meeting held immediately after the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors elected Ari Rahkonen as Chairman of the Board
* Prior to that, at Annual General Meeting Ari Rahkonen was elected as new member into the Board
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* OUTLOOK 2017/18: STRONGER REVENUE GROWTH THAN IN 2016/17, PROFITABILITY STILL INFLUENCED BY START-UP EFFECTS AND MARKET DEVELOPMENTS
* Comtech awarded $4.2 million contract to provide Blue Force Tracking Aviation Terminals