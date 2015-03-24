BRIEF-Zoetis gets grant from Bill & Melinda Gates foundation to develop sustainable livestock production in sub-Saharan Africa
* Will receive $14.4 million grant from Bill & Melinda Gates foundation over next 3 years
March 24 Talanx Ag
* Says industrial insurance subsidiary of Talanx strengthens international alignment by renaming company HDI Global SE Further company coverage:
* Will receive $14.4 million grant from Bill & Melinda Gates foundation over next 3 years
* Bookrunner says proposed placing of shares in hastings group holdings plc