March 24 DO Deutsche Office AG :

* Increase of dividend proposal to 0.15 euros per share

* Future dividend distributions in an amount of 50 - 60 pct of the funds from operations (FFO)

* Christof Okulla appointed as CFO with effect from May 1

* Alexander von Cramm will leave company by mutual agreement with effect from April 30