BRIEF-Hastings Investco to place 35 million shares in Hasting - bookrunner
* Bookrunner says proposed placing of shares in hastings group holdings plc
March 24 DO Deutsche Office AG :
* Increase of dividend proposal to 0.15 euros per share
* Future dividend distributions in an amount of 50 - 60 pct of the funds from operations (FFO)
* Christof Okulla appointed as CFO with effect from May 1
* Alexander von Cramm will leave company by mutual agreement with effect from April 30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9158 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Shares rise nearly 3 percent (Updates shares, adds fresh comment)