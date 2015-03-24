BRIEF-Hastings Investco to place 35 million shares in Hasting - bookrunner
* Bookrunner says proposed placing of shares in hastings group holdings plc
March 24 MBB SE :
* Anton Breitkopf will act as chief financial officer, Gerrit Karalus as chief investment officer and Klaus Seidel as chief technical officer
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Bookrunner says proposed placing of shares in hastings group holdings plc
* Shares rise nearly 3 percent (Updates shares, adds fresh comment)