Barclays names new head of European equity research as MiFID II looms
LONDON, May 8 Barclays has named former Morgan Stanley analyst Rupert Jones as its head of European equity research, the British bank said on Monday.
March 24 ECO Business Immobilien AG :
* FY revenue down 48.2 percent to 42.8 million euros ($46.7 million)
* FY EBIT loss 2 million euros versus profit 6.2 million euros
* FY loss after tax loss-group share 13.7 million euros versus loss 6.6 million euros
* 2014-end equity ratio 39.0 percent versus 36.4 percent year ago
* Aim for 2015 is to achieve a further improvement in the equity ratio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9163 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 8 Barclays has named former Morgan Stanley analyst Rupert Jones as its head of European equity research, the British bank said on Monday.
SHANGHAI, May 8 China's commercial capital of Shanghai has reached the point where it needs to boost reform and innovation or risk stunting economic development, its top official warned on Monday.